A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for John Picard Jr., 58. Fr. William Blanda will officiate. John will be laid to rest following the mass at Broussard Cemetery in Bayou Petit Anse.

The family requests visitation be observed from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Evangeline Funeral Home. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until noon on Thursday.

