A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for John Picard Jr., 58. Fr. William Blanda will officiate. John will be laid to rest following the mass at Broussard Cemetery in Bayou Petit Anse.
The family requests visitation be observed from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Evangeline Funeral Home. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until noon on Thursday.
John was born on January 26, 1965, in Lafayette. He passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
John was a loving, son, brother, uncle and friend. Known by his family as an “Early Bird” who enjoyed drinking coffee, listening to music and fishing. Most important to him was spending time with his family and spoiling the little children.
Survivors include his mother Pauline Theriot Picard; one brother, Paul Picard and companion Vickie Duhon; three sisters, Linda Horton and companion Pete Tauzin, Cindy Mire and husband Mercy and Tina Picard and companion Poncho LeBlanc; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father John Picard Sr. and one sister, Laura LeBlanc.
Pallbearers will be Richard LeBlanc Sr., Richard LeBlanc Jr., Travis LeBlanc, Mercy Mire, Lynn Picard and Alfonso Dominguez.