John P. Lapeyrouse

JEANERETTE—A funeral mass will be held for John P. “Lap” Lapeyrouse, 84, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette. John passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at his residence. Interment will be at Beau Pré Cemetery following the church services.
Lap was born to Jean Pierre Lapeyrouse Sr. and Elma Bergeron Lapeyrouse on August 29, 1938. He was a lifelong resident of Jeanerette and principal owner of Lapeyrouse Motors, which was established by his father in 1934. He enjoyed woodworking, tennis, working on his tractor, his dogs and playing cards with his friends in his younger years.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Camille Fortier Lapeyrouse and children David Lapeyrouse, Michael Lapeyrouse and Jeanne L. Clement (Jeff). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Juliette Lapeyrouse-Cherry (Jacob), Marielle Selig (Daniel) and Kyle Clement; as well as three great-grandchildren, Margot, Edmond and Mariska Selig.
Lap was preceded in death by his three sisters, Virginia Smith, Mary Faye Freshley and Jacqueline Box; and his daughter-in-law Judy Lapeyrouse.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Lapeyrouse, Michael Lapeyrouse, Kyle Clement, Jeff Clement, Bayne Box and John Freshley.
The family would like to thank the amazing caregivers who assisted Lap during his final months.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John the Evangelist Church at 1510 Church St., Jeanerette, LA 70544 or Angel Paws Adoption Center at 1314 Troy Rd., New Iberia, LA 70563.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.