John P. Lapeyrouse

John P. Lapeyrouse

JEANERETTE­—A funeral mass will be held for John P. “Lap” Lapeyrouse, 84, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette. John passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at his residence. Interment will be at Beau Pré Cemetery following the church services.

Lap was born to Jean Pierre Lapeyrouse Sr. and Elma Bergeron Lapeyrouse on August 29, 1938. He was a lifelong resident of Jeanerette and principal owner of Lapeyrouse Motors, which was established by his father in 1934. He enjoyed woodworking, tennis, working on his tractor, his dogs and playing cards with his friends in his younger years. 

Tags