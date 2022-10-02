OBITUARY John P. Carrier Oct 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for John Paul Carrier Sr., 87, who died at 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of John Carrier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service John Paul Carrier Sr. Fletcher John P. Carrier Arrangement Lafayette