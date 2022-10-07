New Iberia, LA - A Mass of Christian Burial for John Paul Carrier, Sr. 87, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church.

Interment will be in Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery No. 1 in Freetown, LA.

To plant a tree in memory of John Carrier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags