New Iberia, LA - A Mass of Christian Burial for John Paul Carrier, Sr. 87, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church.Interment will be in Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery No. 1 in Freetown, LA.Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 7:00 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. with a rosary to be recited at 8:30 A.M.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.