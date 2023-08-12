John Michael Roussel

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Mr. John Michael “Pasdeaux” Roussel, 68. Mr. John passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at his home with his loving family and closest friends by his side.

A native of Norco and resident of New Iberia, John was a generous, helpful and selfless man. “Pasdeaux”, as he was affectionately known, was always willing to lend a hand and go over and above when someone asked for help. He enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.

