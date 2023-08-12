John Michael Roussel

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Mr. John Michael “Pasdeaux” Roussel, 68. Mr. John passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at his home with his loving family and closest friends by his side.
A native of Norco and resident of New Iberia, John was a generous, helpful and selfless man. “Pasdeaux”, as he was affectionately known, was always willing to lend a hand and go over and above when someone asked for help. He enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.
In 1972 he graduated from Destrehan High School and begin his career in construction where he found his passion for heavy duty cranes. John joined the Union of Operating Engineers, Local 401 in 1976. He worked for R.T.L. and R.R. Cassidy in Norco, B&G Crane of New Orleans/Baton Rouge as a crane operator. In 2008 he moved to Houston, Texas and became the service manager for Maxim Crane Works. He then went to TNT of Houston, Texas as a parts manager where he worked until his passing.
He is survived by his wife Renee Judice Roussel of New Iberia; children Jene Roussel Schmill, John M. “Johnny” Roussel Jr., 2nd Class Petty Officer Ashley Roussel Brehm (John) and Shelby Rae Roussel; grandchildren Hunter and Cole Schmill, Leah Chandler and Landon Dufour; siblings Alvin J. “Joe” Roussel (Glyn Rae), Carol R. Arabie (Randolph), Mary Roussel and George W. Roussel; mother-in-law Carrie Dore Broussard (Sunny); brothers-in-law Darrell Dore, Larrell Dore and Lee Dore (Todd); and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin J. “Pasdeaux” Roussel Sr. and Erma Williams Roussel; stepdaughter Nicole Dufour; father-in-law Floyd Judice; father-in-law Leon Dore; and his beloved bulldog Tuxedo.
The family would like to thank Traditions Health Hospice Care, especially Shonda Lancelin-August, RN case manager and Michelle Minor, CNA. Thank you for aiding him in comfort in his last days. Also a very special thank you to the employees and management of TNT of Houston for the love and support given to John, Renee and the girls and for helping them through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Roussel’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Camp Hope-Houston, https://ptsdusa.org/camp-hope/.