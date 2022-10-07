Funeral services will be held for Mr. John Matthews, Jr. 70 at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel 1429 N. Border Avenue, Tyler, TX with Rev. D.J. Nelson, officiating.
He will await the resurrection at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Social distancing and face masks are required.
John Matthew, Jr. was born on October 19, 1951, to John and Previla Matthews.
He departed this life on September 28, 2022.
He graduated from Jonas Henderson High School in New Iberia, LA . He then received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Texas College in Tyler, TX.
He was employed at Kelly-Springfield-Goodyear Tire Company for thirty-six and a half years as a Supervisor.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Ginger Matthews; two sons, John Matthews III, and Javone Matthews; three grandchildren, Devonte’ Matthews, Alexus Matthews, and Niya Matthews; one great-grandchild, Jacoby and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Matthews, Sr. and Previla Matthews and one sister, Margaret Vitatoe.
Arrangements are under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler Texas, LLC. (903-526-5555) 1429 North Border Avenue - Tyler, Texas 75702.
