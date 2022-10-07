John Matthews, Jr.

Funeral services will be held for Mr. John Matthews, Jr. 70 at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel 1429 N. Border Avenue, Tyler, TX with Rev. D.J. Nelson, officiating.

He will await the resurrection at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of John Matthews, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

