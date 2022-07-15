John Joseph Terradot

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, John Joseph “Pookie” Terradot passed away surrounded by his family and loving caretakers.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Coteau. Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m.
He was born in Loreauville to Levie and Joseph Terradot. Growing up as a hunter, farmer and fisherman he developed a love and attachment to the outdoors that would remain his joy and passion for the rest of his life. His only venture living outside of Acadiana was a deployment to Korea to serve his country, which he was forever proud of.
Upon returning home he began working for Texaco and as part of his job would spend the next 30 years in the woods, bayous and bays that he loved so much. Always wanting to be of service, his off days were spent teaching gun and hunting safety to the youth of Iberia Parish. His deep drawl and piercing blue eyes made a lasting impression on many a boy.
Shortly after returning from Korea, he met the love of his life, Rita Rae Reed. They were married and after a year welcomed their first child Lysee. Shortly after her arrival, Rita Rae’s mother Madeline, passed away leaving three young children that needed parenting. John immediately stepped into the role of mentor and parent. Not known to be a patient man he none the less jumped in and took up his responsibilities, helping to see that they all were put on the pathway to adult life. Meanwhile John and Rita’s two boys, Eric and Bernard joined the brood.
After his retirement from Texaco, he continued his second career which was in law enforcement. He was employed by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years. He wore many hats for the Sheriff's office. He was one of the individuals instrumental in developing the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Department SWAT team. He was also the firearms instructor for the department and began the Women’s Gun Safety and firearms training through the Sheriff's Department. Many women in Iberia Parish still remember him for teaching them how to safely use a firearm.
Never did he stop the sporting life, always happiest tramping through a swamp or casting a line into Vermillion Bay.
He never lost his sense of duty to his community and others. A friend in need is a friend indeed and he lived it each and every day. Later he lovingly cared for Rita Rae as she battled and succumbed to Alzheimer’s Disease. Eventually, because of declining health he entered assisted living at Azalea Estates sometimes kicking and screaming (loudly).
He is survived by his three children, Felicie Marie (Lysee) Spiller (Kenneth), Eric Pierce Terradot and Bernard David Terradot (Anna); as well as his sister and fellow jokester and jousting partner Joyce Viator. He is also survived by brother-in-law Billy Reed (Charlotte) and sister- in- law Debbie Castille (Gary). Also surviving him are many nieces and nephews that he chided and loved.
Nothing brought him more joy than his beloved grandchildren Eleanor Grace Spiller (affectionally known as his “Messbug”), Patrick Terradot Spiller, McKenzie John Spiller, Madeline (Maddi) RaeAnne Terradot, Sydni Grace Terradot, John Neal Terradot and Karly Marie Danos, all of whom he tried to teach straight shooting and patient fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Levie Terradot; his godfather and uncle Joseph Eddie Terradot; the love of his life Rita Rae Reed Terradot; his brothers-in-law Ray Viator and Gary Reed (whom he had mentored and helped raise); and his dear cousin, like brother Gerald “Bick” Girouard.
The family would like to thank his kind and devoted caregivers Margery Vitatoe, Laura Bellard and Jane Armstead who patiently put up with his antics whatever time of the day or night. Thank you all so very much for loving him and taking such good care of him.
And thank you to Azalea Estates for giving him a safe and loving place to live the last years of his life.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Services of Acadiana 806 Waterview Rd. Youngsville, LA 70592 https://alzacadiana.com or Officer Down Memorial Fund www.odmp.org.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.