John Daniel Estis

John Daniel Estis

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia for John Daniel Estis, 46, who passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Youngsville. Rev. Jude Halphen will be the celebrant. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia and will continue from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, led by the Men’s Rosary Group.

To plant a tree in memory of John Estis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags