A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia for John Daniel Estis, 46, who passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Youngsville. Rev. Jude Halphen will be the celebrant. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia and will continue from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
John Daniel Estis was born in New Iberia on October 5, 1976, to Johnny and Debbie Turner Estis.
He worked as a salesman for Estis Well Service, LLC and Estis Scrap and Recycling, LLC. He was an avid football fan, but was especially partial to LSU football. He enjoyed watching movies and going out to dinner with his brother Dusty. John was a great cook and liked to grill, barbecue and spend time with his family. He also loved fishing and hunting, but his biggest passion in life was his son Jacob, who was his whole world. He will be deeply missed.
John is survived by a son Jacob Daniel Estis who was his pride and joy (and his mother, Nicole Suire); his parents Johnny and Debbie Estis; brother Dusty Estis; sister Jenna Estis LeBlanc (Braxton); nieces and nephews Lane Estis (who was also his godchild), Londyn and Lakelyn Bonin (and their mother Shauna Estis), Jensen, Baylor, Brecklynn and Jentry LeBlanc; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents C. B. and Nina Stephens Turner; and his paternal grandparents W. L. and Mattie Ackal Estis.
Pallbearers are Jacob Estis, Dusty Estis, Braxton LeBlanc, Nick Rader, Kim Hebert and Bruce Broussard.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
