Funeral services will be conducted for John C. Gregory, 70, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Darron Murphy officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
A native of Syracuse, New York and resident of New Iberia, John C. Gregory passed away at 3:32 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
John loved his family dearly. He enjoyed fishing and traveling. Most of the time he enjoyed spending time alone, but he did enjoy hanging out with his friends, playing pool and very strong appreciation to the finest on the second amendment.
John had a very refined palate for a particular spirit, “Old Charter Whiskey.”
John is survived by his children Candy Murphy (Rev. Darron) of Gulfport, Mississippi, Brian Gregory (Taylor), Ian Gregory and Jonathan Gregory all of New Iberia; grandson Derek Murphy; granddaughters Megan Murphy, Rachel Ann Gregory and Ryleigh Jolee Gregory; and siblings Linda Gregory and Kathy Hans.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Robert and Anne Teresa Lane Gregory.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brian Gregory, Ian Gregory, Jonathan Gregory, Joe Coleman, Chuck Delaune and Randy Bonvillian.
The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.