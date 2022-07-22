Purchase Access

Funeral services will be conducted for John C. Gregory, 70, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Darron Murphy officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

