A funeral service will be conducted for Jodie Broussard Derouen, 66, at 10 a.m on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Paul Neel officiating. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 and resume at 8 a.m until the time of service on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Jodie Broussard Derouen passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her residence.
Jodie loved her family dearly, spending time with her children, cooking and her major role in the family was to being the caretaker of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for years.
Jodie is survived by her husband of 50 years Malcolm D. Derouen; her children Stacey Sweeney of New Iberia, David Derouen (Nikola) of New Iberia and Leah Hollis (George) of New Iberia; one brother, Mitchell Broussard (Martiné) of Ocala, Florida, six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harold, and Gloria Chevalon Broussard.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Malcolm Derouen, David Derouen, Devin Sweeney, Drake Sweeney, George Hollis and Dax Sweeney.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice for the kindness and support they showed to their family.