A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Joaquin Martinez Ortega Jr., 68, at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Mausoleum in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, March 13, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening in the funeral home led by the Knights of Columbus.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Ortega passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Joaquin was a draftsman for over 30 years in the agriculture industry, designing sugarcane carts and two row harvesters. He also designed the boilers at the sugarcane mills.
He was a member of the 3rd degree and 4th degree Knights of Columbus. He began his service in the Knights in Jeanerette before transferring to the New Iberia Chapter.
In his free time Joaquin enjoyed fishing and hunting. Joaquin obtained his private pilot license in the late 70’s and took to the sky. He loved flying and would often be accompanied by his girlfriend and future wife Betty Derouen Ortega. Joaquin was a man of faith and family and adored the time spent with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Betty Derouen Ortega of New Iberia; two sons, Daniel Ortega of New Iberia and Timothy Ortega of New Iberia; grandchildren Abby Elizabeth Gaspard, Fallon Marie Ortega, Aria Rose Ortega and Blaine Steven Ortega; nieces Kayla Wiggins (Peter) of Slidell, Catherine Derouen of New Iberia and Noel Derouen (Richard) of Charenton; nephew Christian Derouen of New Iberia; great-nephew Aidan Derouen of New Iberia; great-niece Ivy Ayanna Derouen of New Iberia; godson Phillip Landry of Parks; brother-in-law Dean Derouen and wife Stephanie of Charenton; sisters-in-law Della Derouen of Franklin and Hollis Derouen of New Iberia; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joaquin Cortez Ortega Sr. and Juventina Martinez Ortega; uncles Diego Cortez Ortega Sr., Inez “Joe” Cortez Ortega and Anthony “Tony” Cortez Ortega; aunts Amelia Ortega and Lita Ortega; in-laws Antoine Derouen Sr. and Betty Hebert Derouen; and brother-in-law Antoine Derouen Jr.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Daniel and Timothy Ortega, Christian Derouen, Phillip Landry, Richard McGoff and Vincent Louviere. Honorary pallbearer will be Dean Derouen.
The family would like to thank the Iberia Medical Center ICU staff for all of their care and compassion.