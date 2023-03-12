Joaquin Martinez Ortega Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Joaquin Martinez Ortega Jr., 68, at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Mausoleum in Jeanerette.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, March 13, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening in the funeral home led by the Knights of Columbus.

