JoAnn Provost Raymond

A home-going celebration for JoAnn “Ms. Josie” Provost Raymond, 86, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street, New Iberia, LA. Rev. Allen Randle Sr. Pastor and Pastor Francis Davis will officiate the services. She will be laid to rest in Holy Family Mausoleum.
JoAnn peacefully transitioned to her heavenly rest on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, here in New Iberia. “A life well lived, a rest well earned.”
Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 10 a.m. at the church on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
JoAnn “Ms. Josie” Provost Raymond was born to the blessed union of the late Dora Bell Provost and Albert Provost Sr. on Friday, December 6, 1935 in New Iberia.
Ms. Josie accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. She was a long time faithful member of Cottrell Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and St. Edward Catholic Church.
Ms. Joise was a graduate of Jonas Henderson High School, class of 1953. She attended Southern University A&M College and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music and a Master’s Degree in Education. She went on to teach for over 41 years in the Iberia Parish, beginning at J.B. Livingston, on to North Lewis Elementary and then at St. Edwards Catholic School from where she retired.
Ms. Josie was married to the late Junius Raymond Sr. They enjoyed many years together and they were the proud owners of several businesses over the years.
In addition to her dedication to and success in the field of education, Ms. Josie loved to sing. She was often called upon to serve as a soloist at many area churches and other events parish wide. Anyone who encountered her soon became enamored with her kind, giving spirit, always willing to help anyone in need, not to mention how she kept you in stitches with her quick wit.
In addition to her love for singing, anyone who knew Ms. Josie knew she loved to “Zydeco,” winning dance contests as far away as in the state of Texas.
She had a close, loving relationship with all her nieces and nephews and a special bond with her surrogate daughter and “BFF” Sarah Louise Williams.
Ms. Josie leaves to mourn her passing her beloved daughter LaVon (Mario) Raymond Johnson of Baton Rouge; a bonus son whom she reared Devin Michael Boutte of Baton Rouge; a devoted sister Camille Sayrie of New Iberia, who dearly loved and cared for her; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends; and a special village of former students and colleagues.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings Helen Johnson, Lillian Brown, Lucille Gaddison, Ruth Foster, Audrey Lewis, Albert Provost Jr. and Ernest Provost. J
Ms. Josie touched many lives. The testimony of her legacy can be summed up with the words of the song, “If I can help somebody as I pass along, then my living will not be in vain.”
