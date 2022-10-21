OBITUARY Jimmy W. White Oct 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services will be held at a later date for Jimmy Wayne White, 65, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save