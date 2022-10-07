New Iberia – Funeral Services will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home for Jillian “Jill” Moore, 41, who died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.

