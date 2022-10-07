OBITUARY Jillian Moore Oct 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Iberia – Funeral Services will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home for Jillian “Jill” Moore, 41, who died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue on Saturday from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm.A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed mat 7:00 pm on Friday.Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337.365.3331. To plant a tree in memory of Jillian Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Christianity Worship Interment New Iberia Jillian Moore Cemetery Rosary