OBITUARY Jillian Moore Sep 30, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Jillian “Jill” Moore, 41, who died on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Jillian Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Jillian Moore New Iberia Arrangement Pend