Jerry John Trahan Sr.

Funeral services will be held for Mr. Jerry Trahan, 77, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia with Deacon Durwood Viator officiating. He will be laid to rest at The Bridge Cemetery in New Iberia, formerly his home golf course, Squirrel Run, where he played often and had plenty of joyful moments.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. A Rosary will be led by the Men’s Rosary Group in the funeral home on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

