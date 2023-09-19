Jerry John Trahan Sr.

Funeral services will be held for Mr. Jerry Trahan, 77, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia with Deacon Durwood Viator officiating. He will be laid to rest at The Bridge Cemetery in New Iberia, formerly his home golf course, Squirrel Run, where he played often and had plenty of joyful moments.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. A Rosary will be led by the Men’s Rosary Group in the funeral home on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Trahan passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Trahan was an avid golfer and fisherman. He began playing golf right after high school and fell in love with the game. He played in many tournaments and was known for his long drives even in his older days. Mr. Trahan loved fishing, whether it was saltwater fishing for speckled trout in the Cove or freshwater fishing for Sac-a-lait with his fly rod in Grevemberg and Beau Bayou.
He was employed with Delmar Systems for 35 years. Through his time with his Delmar family he made many friends that started out as his clients. In his free time he loved to spend time with his family and friends. They enjoyed hosting family gatherings and parties at their houseboat, “La Bon Vie”, meaning “The Good Life”. He and his family became part of the Delcambre community.
Mr. Trahan had a tight-knit and loving family. They gathered every week to have “Family Night” at his home. He adored his grandchildren. As a grandfather who was retired he had the freedom to devote more time to his grandchildren’s activities and was very active in their lives. Loved by many, Mr. Trahan will always be in our hearts.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Cynthia “Cindy” Young Trahan of New Iberia; son Jerry “Jay” Trahan Jr. and wife Tara of Charenton; and Jay’s mother Sandra Day of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; sons Devon Trahan of New Iberia, Nicholas Trahan and wife Haylee of New Iberia; daughter Lyndsay Trahan of New Iberia; grandchildren Baylee Trahan, Peyton Trahan, Riley Trahan, Caroline Trahan, Tenlee Trahan, Carlee Trahan; siblings Terry Trahan and wife Gloria of New Iberia, Shirley Arcement of Lafayette and Geraldine Babin and husband Hadley of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents Emelus and Beulah Richard Trahan; and one sister, Hazel Gonsoulin.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jay Trahan, Devon Trahan, Nicholas Trahan, Peyton Trahan, Terry Trahan, Lance Miller, Kenny Young and Hadley Babin. Honorary pallbearers will be Francis LeBlanc, Gil Primeaux, Bill von Eberstein, Joe Bellanca, Al Delhomme, Bobby Romero, David Young, Darryl Elias Sr. and F. J. Dugas.
The family would like to thank the wonderful social workers and nurses of Hospice of Acadiana. The family would also like to thank Mr. Trahan’s personal caregivers Trula Coleman, Connie Savoy, Rose Charles, Arianna Charles, Cheryl Carter, Val Hypolite, Letetia Houston and Sarah Charles.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Trahan’s honor to Angel Paws.