OBITUARY Jerome Davis Sr. Nov 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral service for Jerome Davis Sr., 74, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Interment will be at Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Davis, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Interment Jerome Davis Sr. Cemetery Fletcher Saint Matthew