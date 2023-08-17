Jermaine Harding

Jermaine “Harding Boy” Vashon Harding, 42, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 6, 1981, to Donald Ray and Beverly Tolliver Harding in New Iberia.

Family and friends of Jermaine are invited to attend the visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 19, 2023, at 1st Jerusalem Baptist Church, 835 Monnot Road, Jeanerette. A celebration of life will immediately follow at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest in the St. James Baptist Church Cemetery.

