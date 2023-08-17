Jermaine “Harding Boy” Vashon Harding, 42, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 6, 1981, to Donald Ray and Beverly Tolliver Harding in New Iberia.
Family and friends of Jermaine are invited to attend the visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 19, 2023, at 1st Jerusalem Baptist Church, 835 Monnot Road, Jeanerette. A celebration of life will immediately follow at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest in the St. James Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jermaine was baptized at St. Paul United Methodist Church at an early age. Jermaine was educated in the Iberia Parish school system, graduating from Jeanerette Senior High School in 2000. He was always hard working and willing to share with anyone in need. All they had to do was ask. Throughout his career journey in life he had finally settled down as an over the road truck driver, touching over forty states.
If you knew Harding Boy you knew that he was the life of any party with his infectious smile and big heart that spread love to so many that knew him. Jermaine was a member of Showtime Riders. He enjoyed life to the fullest. His rugged passions were riding horses, riding ATVs and he had a special love for Pocket Bullies and French Bulldogs.
His loving memory will be cherished by his three children, Shayne Anderson, Anjernae Ward and Talehia Tibbs; his parents Donald Ray and Beverly Tolliver Harding; brothers his twin Tremaine (Jessica) Harding, Justin Harding and Desmond Johnson; grandchildren Jursi Eddie and Zamir Anderson; nieces and nephews Trevon, Treshon, Rylan, Raiden, Julayah, Gabrielle, Da’zhan, Da’Zariya; his maternal grandmother Albertina Tolliver; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Hebert Harding, Marie Harding and Mary L. Harding; his maternal grandfather James Tolliver; brother Darius Harding; uncle Barry S. Harding; and aunt Carolyn Tolliver.