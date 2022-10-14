OBITUARY Jeremy J. Boutte Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeremy J. BoutteFuneral services are pending for Jeremy James Boutte, 35, who died at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Darlene DrakeST. MARTINVILLE—Funeral services will be held for Darlene Drake, 57, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Union Baptist Church. Interment will be in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 7 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Kenneth J. WelchFuneral services are pending for Kenneth Jackson Welch, 58, who died on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his residence.Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette and Houma is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Jeremy Boutte as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Jeremy James Boutte Fletcher Arrangement Pend Christianity Darlene Drake Kenneth Jackson Welch Interment