Jenny Lopez Romero, a native and resident of Iberia Parish, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her residence, surrounded in love by her family. At her passing she was 86.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 am until 1:30 pm. at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia on Friday. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 10 am.
Jenny was born on August 29, 1935, to the late Willis and Lucy Viator Lopez and was one of three children.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. An excellent cook, she enjoyed preparing meals for her family. Cajun food was a specialty of hers, especially her signature dish of smothered chicken.
She enjoyed playing cards and Pokeno with friends and dancing, but caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were times she cherished.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Jessica R. Stein and husband Stevie, Wayne Romero and wife Gloria and Trent Romero and wife Nicole; five grandchildren, Brooks Romero and wife Amanda, Cody Stein, Latrelle Babineaux and husband Dustin and Garritt Romero and Addison Romero; five great-grandchildren, Colton Romero, Davin Romero, Embrie Romero, Gauge Babineaux and Avery Babineaux; and her brother Ulysse Lopez.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Romero and one sister, Delores Buteaux.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Brooks Romero, Cody Stein, Garritt Romero, Kevin Buteaux, Joey Lopez and Dustin Babineaux. Ulysse Lopez will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana’s doctors, nurses and staff for all of the care and compassion shown to them in their time of need.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share your condolences and memories by visiting Mrs. Romero’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
