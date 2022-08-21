Jenny Lopez Romero

Jenny Lopez Romero, a native and resident of Iberia Parish, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her residence, surrounded in love by her family. At her passing she was 86.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum. 

