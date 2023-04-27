Jeffery Belaire

Jeffery Belaire

ST. MARTINVILLE—A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville for Jeffery “Jeff” Belaire, 60, who passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his residence.

A visitation will take place from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at noon on Saturday at the funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Father Bill Melancon will officiate at the funeral service. Interment will follow at St. Michael Mausoleum.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Belaire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags