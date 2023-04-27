Jeffery Belaire

ST. MARTINVILLE—A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville for Jeffery “Jeff” Belaire, 60, who passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his residence.
A visitation will take place from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at noon on Saturday at the funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Father Bill Melancon will officiate at the funeral service. Interment will follow at St. Michael Mausoleum.
Jeff retired as a mailman with the United States Postal Service after 37 years of dedicated service. After retirement, he desired to stay connected with his peers in the community, so he started “Jeff’s Lawn Service.” He took care of many lawns of friends and family members. Not only did he take care of their yards, but he was always available for anyone and everyone that needed and was often referred to as the “neighborhood handy man.” Jeff had the biggest heart and he made an impact on anyone he came into contact with. He was truly a blessing to all.
His greatest accomplishment was his family—his wife, sons, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Jeff was deeply involved with his children growing up. He coached many of their baseball teams and always made sure he participated in every event in their lives. The apples of his eye were his grandchildren. He was the best “Pop” and loved teaching them new things.
Jeff was a long-time member and vice president of the Catahoula Hunting Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and lived for fishing and hunting. Being at the camp was his happy place and he loved spending time with family and friends at “Brud-n-law Pond.” Jeff truly cherished his time spent with his family, especially casino nights with his wife “Jo-Jo.”
His loving personality, wisdom and love for all will be remembered forever.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years Jodie Broussard Belaire; sons Meko Belaire and Max Belaire (Kelli); mother Norvelle Belaire; sister Norrie Kenner (Allen); grandchildren Maddox “Lil Buddy” Belaire, Caden “Bubba” Belaire and Mallory “Mally Wally” Belaire; brother-in-law Steve Broussard (Mary Beth); and sisters-in-law Lonnie Broussard Mason and Lorie Broussard Oubre (Bryan).
He is preceded in death by his father Michael Belaire Sr.; brother Michael Belaire Jr.; brother-in-law Glynn “Brud-n-law” Mason; and cousin Rowdy Thibodeaux.
Pallbearers will be his pride and joy, his sons Meko Belaire and Max Belaire, Terril Dugas, Steve Broussard, Ike Mason, Gerald Maturin and Billy Greig.
Honorary pallbearers will be Maddox Belaire, Caden Belaire, Rob Boudreaux and Bernard Patout.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.
