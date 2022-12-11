Jeanette Heitman

New Iberia– A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanette Romero Heitman, age 85, on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Serving as Lectors will be Gabrielle Landry, Alexis Romero, and Madeline Coons. Gift Bearers are Amber Heitman, and Krystal Duplantis.

Entombment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.

