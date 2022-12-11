New Iberia– A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanette Romero Heitman, age 85, on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Serving as Lectors will be Gabrielle Landry, Alexis Romero, and Madeline Coons. Gift Bearers are Amber Heitman, and Krystal Duplantis.
Entombment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM, and resume on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 8:00 AM until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Sunday evening at 6:00 PM.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Jeanette R. Heitman passed away on Friday December 9, 2022, at 8:50 AM at her residence.
Jeanette started school in Lake Charles where she spoke only French. Her family later moved to New Iberia where she attended school, including graduating from New Iberia High School on Center Street in 1955. After graduation she worked as a secretary for Himel’s and for Trappey’s in New Iberia.
She was a loving wife and mother to her family. She was instrumental in starting Heitman Oilfield Supply and Rental with her husband, Kenneth Heitman, Sr. She continued to be a wonderful homemaker and a caring and loving mother to her family.
She enjoyed sewing, crafting, hosting parties and was a fantastic cook. Later in life she enjoyed her grandchildren, dancing, outings to the Casino, shopping and eating out.
Jeanette is survived by her children; sons, Kenneth R. Heitman, Jr (Sarah) of New Iberia, James L. Heitman of New Iberia, daughters Carol Guntle (Carl) of Hallettsville, Tx, Laura Duplantis (Paul) of New Iberia, Nancy Landry (Shannon) of Lafayette; 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Heitman, Sr, her parents, Richard Joseph and Elina Viator Romero, and her son and his wife Mark Richard Heitman and Katherine Schwing Heitman.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Nathan Guntle, Daniel Guntle, Justin Heitman, Travis Duplantis, Kenneth Heitman III, Aaron Landry, Ray Romero III, and Shawn Coons.
Honored to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are Kenneth Heitman Jr, James Heitman, Carl Guntle, Paul Duplantis, and Shannon Landry.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Heitman’s caregivers. They will always hold a special place in our hearts: Leola Chatman, Betty Druilhet, and Lindell Batiste. Also, a special thanks to Traditions Health and Hospice, especially Shonda Lancelin.