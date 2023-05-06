Funeral services were conducted for Jeanette Martin Cunningham, 90, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with Father Keith Landry officiating. Burial followed in St. John Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, and a Rosary was prayed at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.
A native of Jeanerette and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Cunningham passed away at 4:11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her residence.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a retired purchasing agent at Iberia Medical Center.
She was a giving and loving person who loved to sew, doing crafts and cook.
She is survived by her husband Roy Joseph Cunningham Sr.; daughters Toni Cunningham Duplantis, Carol Cunningham Segura and Cheryl Cunningham Temple and her husband Floyd all of New Iberia; son Ernest Cunningham and his significant other Ellen Beck of Broussard and her daughter Lori Cunningham Lewis and her husband William Lewis of Navarre, FL; sister Mary Lee St. Germain of New Iberia; her grandchildren Janet Duplantis, Kelly Roy Segura and wife Shannon, John Temple and wife Paige, Stacy Temple Reale and husband Erik, Krystal Allegro and husband Anthony, Kristin Rogers and her husband Justin and Keith Nelson and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father Lionel Martin; her mother Sadie Broussard Martin; her son Roy Cunningham Jr.; her son-in-law Larry Dean Segura; her sister JoElla Guillotte and her brothers Lionel Martin Jr. and Jackie Martin.
Pallbearers were Austin Prince, Kelly Segura, Keith Nelson, John Temple, Todd Martin and Dylan Dore.
Honorary pallbearers were Ernest Cunningham, James Floyd Temple, William Lewis and Kris Nelson.
The family would like to thank Gabbi Viator for her excellent care.