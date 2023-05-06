Jeanette Martin Cunningham

Funeral services were conducted for Jeanette Martin Cunningham, 90, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with Father Keith Landry officiating. Burial followed in St. John Cemetery in Jeanerette.

Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, and a Rosary was prayed at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.

