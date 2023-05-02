Jeanelle Lovaasen

A private funeral service will be held Mrs. Jeanelle “Mau Mau Jan” Lovaasen, 80, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia, with Rev. Paul Fontenot officiating. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

A native of New Iberia, resident of Beeville, Texas for 17 years and current resident of Loreauville, Mrs. Lovaasen passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

