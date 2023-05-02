Jeanelle Lovaasen

A private funeral service will be held Mrs. Jeanelle “Mau Mau Jan” Lovaasen, 80, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia, with Rev. Paul Fontenot officiating. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
A native of New Iberia, resident of Beeville, Texas for 17 years and current resident of Loreauville, Mrs. Lovaasen passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
“Mau Mau Jan” as she was affectionately known, was an avid reader and enjoyed biographies of famous and interesting people. She loved visiting the casino and shopping. Mrs. Lovaasen also enjoyed collecting cookbooks and cooking. “Mau Mau Jan” was a loving woman and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children Cheryl Judice and husband Paul “Polo” Judice Jr. of Loreauville and Robert “Robbie” Lovaasen Jr. of Opelousas; grandchildren Jenni Judice of Meaux, Amanda Hebert and husband Charles “Charlie” Hebert II of Loreauville, Rusty Judice and wife Kayla Guillot Judice of New Iberia, Eric Lovaasen of Opelousas and Erica Lovaasen of Opelousas; and two great-grandchildren, Harper Judice and Brevan Hebert.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lovaasen Sr.; parents Vernice and Aspasie “Mary” Vincent Meyers; and infant daughter Susan Kay Lovaasen.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Robert “Robbie” Lovaasen Jr., Paul “Polo” Judice Jr., Rusty Judice, Eric Lovaasen, Charles “Charlie” Hebert and Preston “P. J.” Thibodeaux.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana nurses and staff for their care and compassion. Special thanks to Amanda Hebert for the loving and compassionate care she gave to her grandmother.