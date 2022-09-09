JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Jean Delcambre Dooley, 87, at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Albert Alexander officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, September 9, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. in the funeral home on Friday.
A native of Iberia Parish and a longtime resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Dooley passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Consolata Home.
Mrs. Dooley worked alongside her husband Virgis at Dooley’s Jewelry for over 45 years. She loved connecting and talking with all her customers in the store. Jean was an amazing cook, her specialty was fried chicken and potato salad. Some of her son’s friends would show up in their boat in the Bayou Teche to come eat her famous and delicious fried chicken. Up until a few years ago, she enjoyed riding her Kubota tractor cutting nine acres of grass. Mrs. Jean never met a stranger and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Dooley Compton (Cory) of St. Mary Parish; her three sons, Baron Dooley (Dwan) of Jeanerette, Virgis “Tat” Dooley (Marjury) of Jeanerette and Neil Dooley (Julie) of Iberia Parish; stepdaughter Virginia Dooley Schexnayder (Rodney) of Jeanerette; brothers Kenneth Delcambre of New Iberia and Samuel Perry of Iberia Parish; sister Lucy Perry Droddy of Berwick; grandchildren Richie Jumonville, Jeanna Jumonville, Kelley Deare Darden, Stephen Deare, Brittni Dooley, Austin Dooley, Dustti Dooley, Ashley Bouton and Raven Schexnayder Domingues; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Virgis Dooley; son Brian Dooley; father Amelius Delcambre; mother Clelie Barrilleaux Delcambre Perry; stepfather Johnny Perry; sister Elsie Delcambre Pope; and brother Eldridge Delcambre.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Virgis “Tat” Dooley, Neil Dooley, Richie Jumonville, Sammy Perry, Kenneth Delcambre and Cameron Jumonville.
The family would like to thank the staff of Consolata Home for their care, kindness and concern.