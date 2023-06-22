Jaynell Anderson Landry

JEANERETTE—Jaynell Anderson Landry, 86, was born on April 25, 1937, in New Iberia to the late Marvin and Inez Bonin Anderson. A resident of Consolata Nursing Home in New Iberia for the past five years and a native of Jeanerette, was called home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, surrounded by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to David’s Funeral Home in Jeanerette.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, for family and friends. A Rosary will be conducted at 12:45 p.m at St. John The Evangelist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at St. John The Evangelist Church of Jeanerette, with Father Alexander Albert presiding. A procession to St. John The Evangelist Cemetery will follow.

