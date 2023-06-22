JEANERETTE—Jaynell Anderson Landry, 86, was born on April 25, 1937, in New Iberia to the late Marvin and Inez Bonin Anderson. A resident of Consolata Nursing Home in New Iberia for the past five years and a native of Jeanerette, was called home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, surrounded by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to David’s Funeral Home in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, for family and friends. A Rosary will be conducted at 12:45 p.m at St. John The Evangelist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at St. John The Evangelist Church of Jeanerette, with Father Alexander Albert presiding. A procession to St. John The Evangelist Cemetery will follow.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Catholic School of Jeanerette and together with her late husband Milton Landry Jr. they raised ten children.
“Jay” as she was affectionately known by her friends and family, was a very creative person with many talents. She was very artistic and loved doing crafts. She loved making rosaries and jewelry out of Job’s tears, which she grew herself, then giving them to family and friends. Some of her favorite hobbies were fishing, jewelry making, gardening and caring for her plants and flowers. And she never missed her soap operas.
She also served her community as a volunteer secretary for Social Services of New Iberia for many years and she never wanted to miss work. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church of New Iberia where she practiced as a Eucharistic Minister until she became ill.
She is survived by her ten children, Dale Landry (Peggy), Eva LeBlanc (David), Sharon LeBlanc (Mike), Gail Mason (Don), Debbie Landry, Gloria Ray, Lynn Broussard (Kevin), Luke Landry (Holly), Randy Landry (Christina) and Angela Simpson (John); one brother, Mark Anderson (Gloria); 41 grandchildren and 66 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her late husband Milton Landry Jr.; her two sisters Deanna Rogers and Florine LeBlanc; her brother Keith Anderson; and her granddaughter Elizabeth Leblanc.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Dale Landry, Luke Landry, Randy Landry, Blake Landry, Johnny Lassiter and Logan Durio.
The family would like to thank the staff of Consolata Nursing Home for the care and kindness they gave to our mother over the past five years. Also Zach David, Director of Nursing with Community Care Hospice for his thoughtfulness and offering of help for the family, especially our mother.