Jarmaine Thomas Jr., 26, a native of Verdunville and resident of Orange, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Christus Hospital-St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, Texas.

Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Greater St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church, 315 Sixth St., Franklin, LA 70538. Pastor Mary Stansberry will officiate the service with Pastor DeAndre Johnson hosting. Burial will be held at the Little Zion Cemetery in Verdunville.

