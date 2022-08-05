Jarmaine Thomas Jr., 26, a native of Verdunville and resident of Orange, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Christus Hospital-St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, Texas.
Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Greater St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church, 315 Sixth St., Franklin, LA 70538. Pastor Mary Stansberry will officiate the service with Pastor DeAndre Johnson hosting. Burial will be held at the Little Zion Cemetery in Verdunville.
Memories of Jarmaine will remain in the hearts of his parents, Jarmaine Scott Thomas Sr. of Patterson and Trisha Ann Austin of New Iberia; five sisters, Jasmine Thomas of New Iberia, Makayla Austin of Franklin, Ladaisa Mingo of Baldwin, Quentel Mingo of Fort Worth, Texas and Harmony Green of New Iberia; two foster sisters, Sunjanetta Monette of Broussard and Waletta Stansbury August of Verdunville; three brothers, Deandre Austin of St. Joseph, Lamonta Thomas of Houma and Kearias Austin of New Iberia;four foster brothers, Walter Stansberry, Willie Stansberry, Johnny Clark and Wayne Stansberry; a grandmother Norma Thomas of Patterson; five aunts, Martha Bordelon, Yvonne Menson, Audrey Calhoun, Alisha Austin Kemp and Reva Thomas; seven uncles, John Austin III, Rufus Austin, Phillip Austin Sr., Vinnie Austin Sr., James Austin Sr., Kerry Thomas and Russell Thomas; a foster mother Mary Louise Stansberry; along with a host of family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother Celestine Favors; grandfather John Austin Sr.; aunt Ophelia McClarty; brother Javonte Austin; and foster dad Walter Stansberry.