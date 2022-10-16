Janice Tauzin Albert

ST. MARTINVILLE-A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Janice Tauzin Albert, 84, at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church. Janice passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home in St. Martinville on Sunday, October 16, 2022.  It will continue on Monday from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening by the Men's Rosary Group of New Iberia. Father Bill Melancon will officiate at the funeral mass. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.

