ST. MARTINVILLE-A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Janice Tauzin Albert, 84, at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church. Janice passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home in St. Martinville on Sunday, October 16, 2022. It will continue on Monday from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening by the Men's Rosary Group of New Iberia. Father Bill Melancon will officiate at the funeral mass. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Janice was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening, but her greatest passion was baking. Janice was a strong and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters Donna Lasseigne (Lenny), Darlene Melancon (Mike) and Doris Bodin (Steven); son Derril Albert (Megan); brothers Jerome "Buddy" Tauzin, Harold Tauzin (Gloria) and Andrew "Andy" Tauzin (Cathy); sisters Jeanette Tauzin and Vickie Tauzin (Kim); grandchildren Jake Lasseigne (Monique), Richard Chris Martin (Jamie), Jessie Martin (Alice), Paul Martin (Heather), Demi Albert (Jessica), Lance Lasseigne, Alex Miller, Rebecca Albert (Tom), Whitney Albert (Grayling) and Bennett Bodin; step-grandchildren, Josh Melancon and Meagan Borel (Clay); great-grandchildren Lily, Harli, Rivers, Troy, Elizabeth, Cypress, Zoey, Dean and Graham; and step-great-grandchild Jack.
She is preceded in death by her husband Rivers Joseph Albert; parents Anthony Tauzin and Elmire Granger Tauzin; sister Rosa Mae Blanchard; and her son-in-law Richard Troy Martin.
Pallbearers will be Jake Lasseigne, Chris Martin, Paul Martin, Alex Miller, Grayling Thibodeaux and Steven Bodin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jessie Martin and Lance Lasseigne.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.
