JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial was held for Mrs. Janet Margaret Sinitiere Landry, 88, at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Interment followed at Beau Pré Memorial Park.
A Rosary was prayed at 10 a.m. in the church lead by Mrs. Janet Gaspard Viator.
A native of Adeline and resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Landry passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
Janet was a graduate of the 1952 class of Franklin High School.
Upon her marriage to her beloved husband Winnie, she became a homemaker. She was an excellent cook. Her meals were enjoyed by her family and friends with everyone “wanting her recipes.” She was an avid back porch gardener who could grow the most beautiful potted plants. Friends and neighbors would often ask for cuttings to enjoy as their own. Her passion for animals and pets was immense. She adopted and rehabilitated many orphaned pets over her long life. She very much enjoyed her outdoor shade tree patio where she could feed the birds and squirrels and admire her bountiful plants and flowers.
She enjoyed visiting her lifelong friends for coffee and “hairdresser sessions.” She and Winnie spent much leisure time playing Bourré with friends and occasional trips to the casino. She enjoyed Sunday drives, road trips and family vacations. Her trips to Walt Disney World were among her favorite family vacations. Time spent with her family was her most cherished time. She will always be loved and missed.
She is survived by her children Yvonne Landry Gajan, Rebecca “Becky” Landry Patout (Mark), Wendy Landry LeLeux (Ken) and Jamie Landry Jolet; grandchildren Allison Patout Landry (Jared), Sara Patout (Sandis Clay), Christopher Patout (Marcie), Lauren Jolet Breaux (Nathan), Brock Jolet and Evan Gajan; and great-grandchildren Hallie Landry, Keri Landry, Roane Patout, Gabriel Patout and Appoline Patout.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years Winnie James Landry; her mother Yvonne Durocher and father John Sinitiere; grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Anatole Durocher; and sons-in-law Linke Jolet and Julian Gajan.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Brock Jolet, Ken LeLeux, Nathan Breaux, Christopher Patout, Evan Gajan and Donovan Garcia.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers and staff who provided loving care to their mother while she resided in the Memory Care Unit at Azalea Estates (Jamie, Lauren, Wendy, Pearlle, Liz, Eva, Elle, Tristan, Kearston, Sharon and Beckah) and Maison Teche (Jamie, Lauren and Michele). These special people were very dear to their mother. But most especially, heartfelt gratitude to Janet Gaspard Viator, who was her long-term companion, caregiver and friend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janet’s honor to Catholic Charities of Acadiana or local animal rescue agencies and animal shelters.