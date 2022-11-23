Janet Margaret Sinitiere Landry

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial was held for Mrs. Janet Margaret Sinitiere Landry, 88, at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Interment followed at Beau Pré Memorial Park.  

A Rosary was prayed at 10 a.m. in the church lead by Mrs. Janet Gaspard Viator.  

