Janet Hebert LeBlanc passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was 90 at her passing.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will serve as the celebrant.
Following the Mass she will be laid to rest with her husband at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m.
Janet was born on April 9, 1932, in Delcambre to the late Joseph and Aline Saunier Hebert and was one of five children.
She was a graduate of Delcambre High School where she excelled in softball and basketball. She went on to study at USL where she received her degree and began a long and fulfilling career in education. She retired after 37 years of service to Delcambre Elementary and Mt. Carmel in Abbeville.
Outside of working, she enjoyed watching sporting events and the news on TV and sitting down to read a good book.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, attending her granddaughters sporting events and catching up with friends over a cup of coffee.
Cherishing the memory of Janet include her children Greg “Peck” LeBlanc, Yvette Bouillion and companion Kent Delcambre and Marie Goldstein and husband Steven Goldstein; and her two granddaughters, Jenny Bouillion and Nicole Bouillion.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Neil Phillip LeBlanc; one sister, Sable Perrin; and three brothers, Murphy Hebert, Warren Hebert and Minos Hebert.
Pallbearers will be Greg “Peck” LeBlanc, Kent Delcambre, Steven Goldstein, Steve Perrin, Matt Chataignier and Ricky Rodrigue.