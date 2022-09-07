Janet Hebert LeBlanc

Janet Hebert LeBlanc

Janet Hebert LeBlanc passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was 90 at her passing.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will serve as the celebrant.

