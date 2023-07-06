Janell Romero David

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Janell Romero David, 87, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, with Monsignor Robert Romero officiating. Interment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, July 7, 2023, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at noon on Friday in the funeral home.

