A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Janell Romero David, 87, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, with Monsignor Robert Romero officiating. Interment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, July 7, 2023, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at noon on Friday in the funeral home.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. David was born on October 12, 1935, in New Iberia to the late Ossie Romero Sr. and Amy Derouen Romero. She was a graduate of New Iberia High School. Janell married the love of her life, Allen David in 1954. Together they raised their four children in a loving family household. They were married for 53 years until his death in 2007.
She devoted her life to raising her four children and was a devout Catholic. Her faith was an integral part of her life. She was a member of Come Lord Jesus for many years. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. After her children were grown, Janell began taking art lessons and created several beautiful works of oil paintings.
Survivors include her children Brian A. David (Lisa), Renee D. Harrison (Kirk), Ellen D. Boudreaux (Rick) and Greg P. David (Denise); grandchildren Nicole R. David, Lindsey D. Lafont, Hunter David, Amy D. Richard, Shannon Harrison, Ashley H. Corte, Andre R. Harrison, Benjamin Boudreaux, Lance Boudreaux and Jamie Crochet; and twelve great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Janell was preceded in death by her brothers Dennis Romero, Ossie Romero Jr. and Dean Romero; and her beloved Yorkie “Jake”.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brian David, Greg David, Ben Boudreaux, Lance Boudreaux, Rick Boudreaux and Kirk Harrison.
The family would like to give special thanks to Traditions Health Hospice, especially Darian Stelly and Charles Reese and caregiver Dena Duplantis for the extra ordinary care and compassion given to Janell. Special thanks to Lance David and the staff of David Funeral Home for the caring attention given to our family in the handling of these arrangements.