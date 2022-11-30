Funeral services will be held for Jan Marie Bergeron, 51, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Inurnment will be private.

Visitation will be from 11 AM until 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

