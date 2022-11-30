OBITUARY Jan Marie Bergeron Nov 30, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services will be held for Jan Marie Bergeron, 51, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Inurnment will be private.Visitation will be from 11 AM until 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Jan Bergeron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service New Iberia Visitation Rosary Jan Marie Bergeron Arrangement