Funeral services are pending for Jamie L. Doucet, 32, who died at 6:09 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Jamie Doucet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.