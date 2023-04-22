OBITUARY James Robinson Apr 22, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for James Robinson, 55, who died at 5:29 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Opelousas General South Campus Hospital.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of James Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts