Funeral services for James Johnson, 64, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Interment will be in Saint Matthew Cemetery in Patoutville.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.