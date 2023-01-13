James H. Honey

Master at Arms 1st Class/PC1 James H. Honey, a veteran of the Vietnam War, passed away on December 23, 2022, at the age of 83. Jim, as he was known to many, was born on April 7, 1939, to Oscar T. and Euphemia J. Johnson Honey in Wolf Point, Montana.

A memorial service with military honors will be planned and held at a later time for the family.

