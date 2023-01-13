Master at Arms 1st Class/PC1 James H. Honey, a veteran of the Vietnam War, passed away on December 23, 2022, at the age of 83. Jim, as he was known to many, was born on April 7, 1939, to Oscar T. and Euphemia J. Johnson Honey in Wolf Point, Montana.
A memorial service with military honors will be planned and held at a later time for the family.
He enlisted in the U. S. Navy on his 17th birthday in 1956. Due to him just turning 17, his father had to sign for him. During his time in the Navy, he encountered lots of action in Vietnam.
He met his future wife, Carrie Drago, in the spring of 1963, while stationed at the USS Auxiliary Airbase in New Iberia while she was secretary to the captain. He wrote many letters to her before and after they were married and lived in multiple locations around the world. He was Master at Arms for two years aboard the USS Wichita, a Postal Clerk First Class, as well as many other jobs and duties. The U. S. Navy recognized Jim for his 20 years of honorable service with the following medals/awards, China Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (nine campaigns), RVN Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct, RVN MUC Gallantry Cross Medal with palm, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Navy Unit Commendation and the RVN MUC (Civic Action) Medal.
Jim then went on to attend school for Engine Mechanics. Afterwards, he went on to work with multiple oilfield companies for the next 20 years doing mechanical and electrical work. He retired with Transocean as an Electrical Supervisor. He also started his own business named Basin Energies in the mid 1980’s. Unfortunately, the timing with the oilfield crash didn’t help.
Jim’s hobbies included fishing, camping, genealogy, photography, stamp/coin collecting, amateur radio operation and going to the shooting range.
He is survived by his wife Carrie C. Honey of 57 years; son James H. Honey II (Christine); daughter Kimberly L. Breaux (Daniel); grandchildren Lindsey G. Sandoz (Steven) and Isabella D. Breaux; great-granddaughter Stevie Rae Sandoz; his sister Beverly J. Honey; and his beloved cat Rosie.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother Elvin K. Honey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Acadiana.
