OBITUARY James H. Broussard Sr. Jul 13, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for James Herman Broussard Sr., 79, who died at 5:02 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of James Broussard, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts