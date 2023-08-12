James Allen Oliver Jr.

After a prolonged battle with cancer, James “Jim” Allen Oliver Jr., 83, died peacefully on Monday, July 24, 2023, at home in New Iberia.
A celebration of life for friends and family is in the planning.
Jim was born May 8, 1940, in Richmond, Virginia to James Allen Oliver and Alberta Jean Himmler. He was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, Kingston, Pennsylvania and received his BA degree from Eckerd College, St. Petersburg, Florida and MA from The John Hopkins University in creative writing. After college Jim served for two years in the Peace Corps in the Philippines. Subsequently Jim taught languages in the Centennial School District, Warminster, Pennsylvania; was business manager and president of J.A. Grundy Inc. Bryn Mawr and Philadelphia locations; free-lance writer for newspapers and magazines; and Editor with Thomas Wolf Associates, Philadelphia.
Jim was a loving, caring man of outstanding intellect coupled with a quick humor, especially sarcastic wit and a gift for connecting with anyone with whom he shared conversation. He was an outstanding cook and especially interested in Thai food which he enjoyed sharing at dinner parties with friends and family. He appreciated art, music, English and French and in Hawai’i was an avid gardener, always surrounded by dogs, chickens and pheasants. He devoted the mornings for his writing and was superior in writing dialogue.
Jim’s passion for writing continued while living in Philadelphia, Hale’iwa, Hawai’i, and New Iberia, during which time he published three novels: “Closing Distance”, “Wings in the Snow”, and “Every Other Thursday”. His fourth novel “Barrett’s Point” is in publication and will be released soon. The last two novels are set in/around New Iberia.
After twenty-five years in Hawai’i and facing impending old age, Jim and Klebert decided it was time to get off the surfboard and return to the Mainland to be closer to family in the New Iberia area where Jim enjoyed the last five years.
Jim was predeceased by his parents James Allen Oliver and Jean Alberta Himmler; hanai son Gage Weakley; aunt Helen Eggleston; sisters Janice Oliver and Joyce Oliver Hislop; brothers/sisters-in-law Richard Donald Hislop, Harry Elroy Jones, Mary DeGeneres Jones and Barbara Shea Jones.
Jim is survived by his husband Klebert Jones of New Iberia; former wife Mary Dean Lee of Montreal, Canada; brother John Wesley Oliver (Mary) of Georgetown, Texas, brother Jay Richard Oliver of Naples, Florida; and sister JoAnne Linda Oliver of Syracuse, New York. Surviving nieces/nephews include Janice Diane Kellett (Joseph) of Denver, North Carolina, David Brian Hislop (Renee) of Macungie, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Oliver (Trevor) of Austin, Texas, Robert Jones (Monica) of Tyler, Texas, John Jones (Patrice) of Baton Rouge, Julie Jones Landry (Keith) of Napoleonville, Linda Jones Rachal (Mickey) of Alexandria, Nancy Jones Hollier (Mike) of St. Martinville, Donna Jones Simmel (Mike) of Granbury, Texas, Stuart Shea (Becky) of New Iberia, Suzy Shea Kimball of New Iberia, Maureen Shea Smith (Jay) of New Iberia, Katy Shea Svenson (Lawrence) of Lafayette and Stephanie Shea Zender (Bob) of San Francisco, California.
The family would like to thank the physicians and their staff for the excellent medical care Jim received in New Iberia, especially Drs. James Falterman, Nathan Thompson, Hemendra Mhadgut, Johathan Sorrel and Son Nguyen, as well as Iberia Medical Center and Hospice of Acadiana.
