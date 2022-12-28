JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial was conducted for Jacques Burke Larroque Jr., 28, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at noon at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. A Rosary was prayed at 10 a.m. led by Judy and Steve Boudreaux. Entombment followed at Beau Pré Cemetery.
A native of Jeanerette, Jacques Burke Larroque Jr., passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his residence in Jeanerette.
Throughout his life, Burke was a Mardi Gras music, technology, environmental sciences and avid cat enthusiast. Burke graduated from University of Louisiana Monroe with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology in 2017 and worked at McIlhenny over the summers where he learned to love all things Tabasco. He lived in New York after college graduation while pursuing his masters degree in Environmental Management, his true passion. Burke was always the first person who was called when anyone needed a helping hand because he could be counted on to be there. Above all, Burke loved his family and enjoyed all the time he spent with them.
Jacques Burke Larroque Jr. is survived by his parents Jacques Burke and Mary Ellen Bode Larroque; siblings Henri Bode Larroque (Mariah) of East Northport, New York, Gabrielle Larroque Roussel (Andrew) of Lafayette and Justine Marie Dimitry Larroque of Oregon; and his beloved felines Snappy and Jink.
Burke was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Adolphe Aimé and Elizabeth Burke Larroque; and maternal grandparents Ferdinand Herman and May Shea Bode.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Henri Bode Larroque, Gabrielle Larroque Roussel, Justine Marie Dimitry Larroque, Andrew Oliver Roussel, Oliver Larroque and Grant Collins.
Serving as honorary pallbearer was Bessie Daurbigny.
In memory of Burke, please donate to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette.