Jacques Burke Larroque Jr.

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial was conducted for Jacques Burke Larroque Jr., 28, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at noon at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. A Rosary was prayed at 10 a.m. led by Judy and Steve Boudreaux. Entombment followed at Beau Pré Cemetery.

A native of Jeanerette, Jacques Burke Larroque Jr., passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his residence in Jeanerette.

