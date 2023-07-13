Please pray for the repose of the soul of J. David Duplantis, whose passing from this life his family announces with great sadness, yet profound faith in the love and mercy of God. He passed away at home surrounded by love, respect and gratitude at the age of 72 on Monday, July 10, 2023.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen will be the celebrant of the funeral mass. Entombent will be in St. John Cemetery Mausoleum following the mass.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Martin & Castille’s downtown location, 330 St. Landry St., with a recitation of the Rosary by Our Lady’s Ladies at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist at 8 a.m. until the time of services on Friday, July 14, 2023.
David had a rewarding career in the oil & gas industry, initially as Otis Engineering’s Manager of the Houma Division and later as US Eastern Regional Manager, based in New Orleans. He worked at Otis Engineering, later a division of Halliburton, for 25 years before venturing out as a founding partner of Preeminent Energy Services where he served as President. David later worked as Vice President of Business Development at OSCA. He enjoyed the friendships he developed with employees and colleagues across the industry.
David was a loving husband, devoted father and caring grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His generosity was unmatched, as was his sense of humor. An avid sportsman throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and skiing. David was a generous host who excelled at preparing home-cooked meals for loved ones. He loved spending time in his garden growing seasonal vegetables, figs and blueberries for his grandchildren to enjoy. Known affectionately as “Pops” he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
David leaves behind his beloved wife of fifty years Mary Ellen Nereaux Duplantis; his daughters Leah Hebert and her husband Andre, Aimee Shwery and her husband Matthew; his son David J. Duplantis and his wife Heather; three grandchildren, Reece Williams, Charlotte Duplantis and Margot Shwery; his sisters Mary Ellen Duplantis Romero and Amelie Duplantis Dartez; his sisters-in-law Patricia Duplantis Groselle and Kathy Nereaux Stout and her husband John; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wilbert C. Duplantis and Frances Broussard Duplantis; his brother Wilbert F. “Billy” Duplantis; his granddaughter Caroline Shwery; his father-in-law Marlin J. Nereaux and his mother-in-law Alberta M. Nereaux.
Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be David J. Duplantis, Andre Hebert, Matthew Shwery, Reece Williams, godchild Gregory Stout and Edward Scott Shea. Honorary pallbearers are Kirk Crochet, Wayne Graff, Robert Hollier, Floyd LeBleu and Clay Plaisance.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bradley Chastant II and Marisa Guidry, NP; Hospice of Acadiana and nurse Seth Porche for their support and care during David’s illness. The family is grateful to Dee, Kaitlyn, Mary, Renee and Vergis whose services as caregivers provided much comfort to David and the family in his final weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to the Seminary Burse for the Diocese of Lafayette or Hospice of Acadiana.