J. David Duplantis

Please pray for the repose of the soul of J. David Duplantis, whose passing from this life his family announces with great sadness, yet profound faith in the love and mercy of God. He passed away at home surrounded by love, respect and gratitude at the age of 72 on Monday, July 10, 2023.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen will be the celebrant of the funeral mass. Entombent will be in St. John Cemetery Mausoleum following the mass. 

