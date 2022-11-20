Funeral services will be held for Mr. J. C. Charpentier, 90, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia, with Deacon Marty Cannon officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. in the funeral home on Tuesday.
A native of Adeline and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Charpentier passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, surrounded by his children.
Mr. Charpentier proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He retired as a civil engineer after more than 25 years with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. In his free time, he enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren, keeping up with the LSU Tigers and Saints, tending to his yard and feeding the squirrels.
He is survived by his children Kathleen Charpentier Glasgow and husband Greg of Broussard, Michael Charpentier and wife Suzette of New Iberia, Annette Charpentier Cuneo and husband Mark of Lafayette, Melanie Charpentier Brown Daigle and husband Phil of Lafayette and Prudence Charpentier of Lafayette; grandchildren Jacob Charpentier, Jolie Charpentier, Jude Charpentier, Mac Cuneo, Matthew Cuneo, Quintin Brown and Joshua Brown; siblings Hillary Charpentier of Franklin, Earline Charpentier Dupre of Sorrel and Marshall Charpentier of Victoria, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Cecile Hebert Charpentier; parents Elle Charpentier and Veneda Bourque Charpentier; siblings Leroy Charpentier, Marguerite Charpentier Daigle, Shanley Charpentier, Shelton Charpentier and Betty Charpentier Kern; and his grandson Zachary Brown.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Quintin Brown, Joshua Brown, Jacob Charpentier, Jolie Charpentier, Matthew Cuneo and Jude Charpentier. The honorary pallbearer will be Mac Cuneo.
The family would like to thank Vallery Lewis, family friend and caregiver of Mr. Charpentier’s daughter, Prudence, for the years of friendship and love. The family would also like to thank Bridgeway Hospice for all their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Charpentier’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/.