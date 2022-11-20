J. C. Charpentier

J. C. Charpentier

Funeral services will be held for Mr. J. C. Charpentier, 90, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia, with Deacon Marty Cannon officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. in the funeral home on Tuesday.

Tags