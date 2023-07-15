Irvin Paul Derouen

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church for Irvin Paul Derouen with Deacon Durk Viator officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.

The family requests visiting hours be observed from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed by Deacon Dennis Landry at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

