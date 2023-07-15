Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church for Irvin Paul Derouen with Deacon Durk Viator officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
The family requests visiting hours be observed from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed by Deacon Dennis Landry at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Irvin was born on April 29, 1951 to the late Joseph and Mabel Guillot Derouen in New Iberia. He passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his residence. He was 72 at his passing.
Irvin was a loving father, brother and brother-in-law who will be missed dearly.
He loved spending time with his family, cooking for them and preparing plate lunches for them and always willing to lend them a helping hand.
He was employed at Simoneaud’s as a butcher for more than 20 years and most recently employed at Halliburton as a tool technician for more than twenty years.
He could often be found outside tending to his chickens and spoiling his beloved dogs Tank, Sable and Panthro.
Survivors include his son Zachary Derouen and wife Janey; three sisters, Brenda Gaspard (John), Linda Thomas and Judy Vonmosch (Mark); six brothers, David Derouen (Cindy), his twin Verlin Derouen (Brenda), Raymond Derouen (Sheila), Kenneth Derouen, Wayne Derouen and Donald Derouen (Stacie); sisters-in-law Lou Jean Derouen, Darlene Borel (Hansel), Sheila Delahoussaye (Harold), Nanette Dartez (Kevin), Melissa “Missy” DeRouen and Michelle Boudreaux; brother-in-law Mackie Boudreaux (Jeanette); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Pamela Boudreaux Derouen; one brother, Terry Derouen; in-laws Malcolm “Mac” and Verna Boudreaux; and his brothers-in-law Warren Thomas, Tony Boudreaux, Clint Boudreaux and Nathan Boudreaux.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chantelle Derouen, Jared Derouen, Brock DeRouen, Beau Borel, Dylan Delahoussaye and Alan Thomas.
James Moreaux and Thomas Harris are honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Irvin’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
