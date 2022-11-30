A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Hugh Joseph Champagne, 84, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum. Rev. William C. Blanda, V.F. will be the celebrant of the Mass.
Hugh passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Consolata Nursing Home.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 3 p.m until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 6 p.m.. The funeral home will reopen on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Hugh Joseph Champagne was born in New Iberia\ on October 20, 1938. A lifelong resident of New Iberia, he was employed as a supervisor in the oilfield Industry for many years.
An active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, he enjoyed volunteering and taking on projects for the parish. His love for woodworking and his desire to remain active was a result of him always answering the call to assist in projects like making shutters and cleaning tombs.
Left behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 57 years, Judy Dugas Champagne; one sister, Pamela L. Skanes; and one brother, Norman J. Champagne and his wife Judith.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Ruby Comeaux Champagne; and one sister, Janette Champagne Burns.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Gene Comeaux, Brad St. Marie, Mac Boudreaux, Roland Theriot, Patrick Burke and George Reeves.