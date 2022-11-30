Hugh Joseph Champagne

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Hugh Joseph Champagne, 84, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum. Rev. William C. Blanda, V.F. will be the celebrant of the Mass.

Hugh passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Consolata Nursing Home.

