Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Howard P. Blanchard, 73, who passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Friday and will continue from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, led by the Catholic Daughters.
A resident of Jeanerette, Howard Patrick Blanchard was born in New Iberia on May 4, 1949, to the late Zenon Fred “Freddy” Blanchard and Julia Provost Blanchard.
He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. Howard served on the Richmond K. Turner during the Vietnam war. After 11 years of service, he was medically discharged.
At that time, Howard came home to his roots in Louisiana to join his family as a sugarcane farmer. Howard was a man who wore many hats. He was a hot-rodder from the old days. He enjoyed restoring and working on them, especially 1956 Ford pickup trucks.
Howard loved his dogs. He would pick up every stray that came around and even had eight at one time. He recently lost his last rescue, Houdini. Howard loved riding with his dogs and drinking his Community coffee. Howard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Mr. Blanchard is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lois Bonin Blanchard; children Joel Blanchard Songne (husband Jeffrey Songne) of Loreauville, Jodi Blanchard Rafuse (husband Corey Rafuse) of Morgan Hill, California, Kevin Blanchard of New Iberia, Mike Blanchard (wife Molly LeBlanc Blanchard) of New Iberia and Keith Blanchard of New Iberia; brothers Harvey Blanchard (wife Hilda Freyou Blanchard) and Harold Blanchard (wife Becky Migues Blanchard); five grandchildren, Amanda Songne, Abby Songne, Aaron Songne, Benjamin Blanchard and Emily Blanchard; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Rebecca Blanchard Eldridge.
Pallbearers will be Mike Blanchard, Jeffrey Songne, Aaron Songne, Keith Blanchard, Benjamin Blanchard and Ricky Glaubrecht.
Honorary pallbearer is Kevin Blanchard.
