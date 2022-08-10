Howard P. Blanchard 

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Howard P. Blanchard, 73, who passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.  

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Friday and will continue from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday.  A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, led by the Catholic Daughters.  

