Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. Howard Michael Castille, 92, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in David Funeral Home Chapel, with Father James Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peters Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at David Funeral Home in New Iberia.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Castille passed away at 8:23 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his residence.
Along with his wife and family he was the owner and operator of D. H. Castille Appliance Store in New Iberia. The business was established in 1920 by his father D. H. Castille.
Mr. Castille was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
He was an Eagle Scout, enjoyed fishing and staying at his camp at Cypremort Point and going to the casino. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1208 at St. Peters Catholic Church. He was a “loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his children Michael Howard Castille and his wife Ramona of Flowery Branch, Georgia, Chris A. Castille and his wife Sherrie, Patrick D. Castille and his wife Margaret and Sheri C. DeRouen and her husband Shane all of New Iberia; his grandchildren Christopher Castille, Katelynn Castille, Cody Castille, Kristie Castille, Matthew Castille, Randy James Castille, Michelle Castille, Victoria Gooch, Nicholas Castille, Leigh Ann Blanchard, Allison Thibodeaux and Dexter DeRouen; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Adley “Nickie” David Castille; his parents D. H. Castille and Aline Huval Castille; his son Randy Paul Castille; and his brothers Roland Castille and Daniel Castille.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Castille, Braidyn Castille, Cameron Castille, Nicholas Castille, Dexter DeRouen, Matthew Castille and Randy James Castille.