OBITUARY Howard Lopez Jr. Aug 1, 2023

Funeral services are pending for Howard Lopez Jr., 80, who died at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.