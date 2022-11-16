Horace Joseph Thibodeaux

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Horace “Hop” Joseph Thibodeaux, 87, at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.  

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, November 18, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home.

