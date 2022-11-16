Horace Joseph Thibodeaux

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Horace “Hop” Joseph Thibodeaux, 87, at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, November 18, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home.
A native of Houma and resident of Loreauville, Mr. Thibodeaux passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Carpenter House.
Horace proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. “Hop” as he was affectionately known, was the owner and operator of Iberia Sewing Center for over 50 years. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. “Hop” loved his country, his family, the casino and his LSU Tigers.
He is survived by his children Darren Thibodeaux and wife Julaine of Lafayette, Dawn Boudreaux and husband Mitch of New Iberia, Michele Romero and husband Mayo of Loreauville and Tracey Angelle and husband Andrew of Loreauville; grandchildren Malorie, Jacob, Britni, Brandon, Morgan, Lauren, Broc, Austin and Anna Marie; and great-grandchildren Rylee, Grant and William.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Boudreaux Thibodeaux; parents Pierre Evans and Adele Theriot Thibodeaux; brother Raymond Thibodeaux; and sister Brenda Uebbing.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jacob Thibodeaux, Brandon Boudreaux, Austin Angelle, Broc Romero, Stephen Aucoin and Andrew Stout.
The family would like to thank the fifth floor nursing staff of Our Lady of Lourdes and Shane Crochet and family for their care and compassion.