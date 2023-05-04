OBITUARY Horace J. Peltier May 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Horace James Peltier, 65, who died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Horace Peltier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Poetry