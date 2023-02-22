OBITUARY Hilda Narcisse Feb 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Hilda Narcisse, 74, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 10:29 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Hilda Narcisse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts Law