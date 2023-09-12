OBITUARY Herman Doucette Sep 12, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Herman Doucette, 70, who died Sunday, September 10, 2023, at his residence. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Herman Doucette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts Non-criminal Law